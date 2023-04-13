TPWD Closes Oyster Harvest Areas in Matagorda Bay

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) closed TX-19 and TX-20 in Matagorda Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest. The criteria include parameters for oysters when they fall below certain thresholds, based on the abundance of legal-sized oysters (3 inches or greater) and the percentage of small oysters (2 to 2.9 inches).

All areas closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met.

Below are the areas open to public oyster harvest until the end of the season on April 30:

Galveston Bay

TX- 8

Matagorda Bay

TX- 11

Corpus Christi Bay

TX- 33

Lower Laguna Madre

TX- 34