Texas Parks and Wildlife Seeks Public Input on ADA Transition Plan

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will host two virtual public meetings seeking public input to help determine priorities for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) projects and upgrades to sites and facilities.

The meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 12 and 1 p.m. April 13. TPWD staff will share information about the planning process, answer questions and collect attendee feedback.

TPWD has also launched an online survey allowing participants to provide information about their accessibility experiences and preferences at department sites and facilities.

Links to the meetings can be found under “Hot Topics” on the TPWD home page .