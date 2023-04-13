Sen. Cruz Blasts Biden Administration’s Proposed EPA Rules

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rules mandating two thirds of new vehicles and a quarter of heavy trucks sold in the U.S. are all electric by 2032.

“Once again, the Biden Administration is imposing higher costs on American families, following California’s radical push to ban gas powered vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proudly projects that its proposed rule would effectively require two-thirds of vehicle sales to be electric, resulting in higher prices, added stress on the power grid, and greater reliance on China for imports. I’m concerned that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will follow suit and issue similar irrational regulations, given this Administration’s preference for Governor Newsom’s radical agenda.”