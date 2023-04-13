Whether you’re fresh out of high school and trying to decide whether to attend college or trade school, or you’re in your 30s and want to make a career change, there are many different types of education out there, and what’s right for one person may not necessarily work well for another. This is why it’s important to figure out what you want to do and do some research on your schooling options. Of course, there may be some options out there that you aren’t even aware of! Here are 4 different types of education you may want to consider.

Trade School

Trade schools operate a little differently than universities or other education routes, in that rather than sitting in a class and learning a lot of different information and taking notes on it, your instructors will have you perform actual hands-on tasks similar to those that will be expected of you once you graduate and enter the workforce.

There are trade schools for many different types of jobs, including things in the medical field, plumbing, electrician work, etc. Not only will you get “on the job” training, but you’ll also have access to all of the tools you’ll need so that you can learn to use them. For example, if you’re in trade school for construction, you’ll be using all of the construction products and materials while you’re training so that once you go to your first job site you’ll be more than ready.

Job Shadowing

Although this may not be considered an official type of schooling that will get you any sort of degree or guaranteed job, shadowing someone at their job can be a great way to get a really good idea of how that job works and what a typical day in a position like that will look like. In many cases, this is the best type of education of all!

Certifications

There are many jobs and careers out there that don’t require you to go through a lengthy schooling process but still need you to get certified for a specific skill. For example, phlebotomists are only required to go through a short schooling process that lasts a week or less. Once they have this certification, they’ll be able to go on and get a job at a hospital, private lab, or wherever they choose.

University

Of course, going the traditional route by going to a university is always an option. First, you should consider what your end goal is. What type of degree do you wish to attain and how do you plan to use that degree once you have it? Going to a university is one of the most expensive education options, but it may also present you with the most opportunities, depending on what it is you want to do.

Considering education options can be stressful, so hopefully, these tips can help you out!