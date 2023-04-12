Reddit’s Best Managed WordPress Hosting in 2023

WordPress is easily the top choice for a content management system for almost any type of website these days. It is highly flexible and customizable, and doesn’t take a lot of technical knowledge to manage.

Additionally, you can find a massive selection of themes and plugins on the market making it possible to create the exact type of website you have in mind without spending a fortune on custom web development and design.

But in order to utilize the power of WordPress in an optimal way, you need to find a solid web hosting service that is fine-tuned for this CMS.

There are countless WordPress hosting providers that offer different plans and features at different prices. We are going to discuss a few of the most reputable WordPress hosts in this article, in particular those that are highly recommended on Reddit.

Best WordPress Hosts According to Reddit Users

These are four managed WordPress hosting companies that are often praised by Redditors:

1 – KnownHost

KnownHost is one of the oldest web hosts known to the Reddit community, where the manager of the company frequently engages with user posts. This provider is known for having a very knowledgeable support team with most agents located in the USA.

You can find different types of hosting solutions for WordPress at KnownHost, including both shared hosting and VPS services. They also have affordable managed WordPress hosting plans that offer better performance with fast NVMe storage, LiteSpeed server and cache, and premium Imunify360 security scanning.

2 – SiteGround

SiteGround is a prominent name in the web hosting industry and a very popular choice among beginners. They have an easy-to-use interface with plenty of educational articles and guides as well as 24/7 customer support service.

The managed WordPress hosting plans at SiteGround offer everything you’ll need for a quick launch of a new website. The price may seem a little high compared to other providers, but they give you a generous initial discount if you sign up for an annual plan.

3 – Krystal

Not many people know about this hosting provider, but they are one of the few good discoveries you can make on Reddit. Krystal is located in the UK, and although most of their customers are from the UK, they also serve customers from other countries.

They have affordable shared hosting plans that are powered by redundant cloud servers using LiteSpeed. You can also consider their fully managed WordPress hosting platform if your website receives high traffic and/or requires increased server resources.

4 – Kinsta

Kinsta’s managed WordPress hosting receives a lot of positive ratings and reviews from professionals and agencies that manage multiple sites for their clients.

This company utilizes a solid cloud infrastructure that can handle any size of website you have and any amount of traffic it receives. The plans are flexible, scalable and can be customized to meet the specific requirements of your site.

But keep in mind that this is a premium hosting service that is primarily designed for business and professional sites. This is definitely not a cheap service to use for a small or personal website unless you don’t mind paying the premium price.

What to Look For in a WordPress Hosting Service

There are several essential features you’d want to seek in any WordPress hosting plan. These are the most important ones:

Uptime Guarantee

Nothing is more frustrating and costly to a website owner than frequent downtime. Planned server maintenance shouldn’t cause more than an hour of downtime per month. Look for an uptime guarantee of 99.9% and upwards.

Server Resources

The amount of available server resources that come with your hosting plan can dramatically affect the loading speed of your WordPress website. You want to make sure you get enough CPU power, memory, I/O, and database quotas for optimal performance and speed of your site.

Caching

A WordPress hosting service that comes with preconfigured server caching systems doesn’t only help your website handle traffic spikes more seamlessly, it also saves you money by reducing the usage of the main server resources.

Staging

The ability to create a clone of your website in a staging environment is one of the most useful features that come with WP hosting plans.

This will allow you to test any plugins, design or code changes in an offline version of your website so you don’t accidentally break your production website. Most staging tools allow you to push the changes to the live site with a click of a button.

Backups

You probably already understand the importance of keeping recent backups of your site’s files and databases. Unexpected server glitches and failures happen with all web hosting services, so you should always be prepared for such scenarios.

Having automatic daily backups for the last seven days is about the minimum precaution for a small business website. The more backup copies available, the better.