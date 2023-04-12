Raising Awareness: Black Maternal Health Week is Observed April 11 – 17

Raising awareness and addressing inequalities Black families face across the country

Black Maternal Health Week is recognized annually, April 11-17, across the United States and — led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance — aims​ to build awareness, activism, and community to amplify ​the voices, perspectives, and lived experiences of Black Mamas and birthing persons. Black birthing persons and new parents are disproportionately affected by racial inequities and a lack of access to resources.

“Harris County Public Health (HCPH) must answer the call to action Black Maternal Health Week asks of stakeholders across the country by establishing a connection with families who need it most and making sure they have what they need to better support their family’s health outcomes from pregnancy through the early years of the child’s development,” said Barbie Robinson, executive director of Harris County Public Health.

Harris County Public Health intends to bring awareness to this national health crisis and further plans to better address the needs of Black families — especially those who are expecting or have recently given birth — to improve health outcomes in Harris County.

In Harris County, Black families are at an increased risk of maternal health complications as Black babies are 1.5 times more likely to be born pre-term than non-Hispanic White babies.

Black birthing persons are 3.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than non-Hispanic White birthing persons. This is among the highest rates of maternal mortality across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 80% of maternal deaths are preventable.

Over the last year, HCPH established the Maternal and Child Health Program (MCHP) and ACCESS Black Maternal Health Cohort with goals of reducing risks and empowering families through care coordination to vital health, wellness, and voluntary social services. MCHP has partnered with Healthy Families America , an evidence-based holistic model, to help expecting and recently expanded families improve their health outcomes through education, program assistance, customized goal setting, and one-on-one support.

“Our health department and county leaderships aim to raise our standards and expectations for where our maternal health statistics should be, particularly with Black families,” Robinson said. “These programs will help us do that and more with in-home support and establishing connections to an array of other voluntary social services.

In 2022, HCPH hosted a two-day Black Maternal Health Summit to educate key stakeholders on critical topics and address the health inequities and disparities the Black community faces. HCPH will also host the inaugural Maternal and Child Health Conference on April 11-12 to give maternal health and other industry leaders a platform to address the gaps in maternal healthcare.

HCPH is prioritizing the improvement of maternal health statistics in the county and the Maternal and Child Health Program will continue to be at the forefront of those efforts. Understanding the U.S. maternal mortality crisis is a critical step toward eliminating preventable maternal deaths.

Harris County supports and recognizes Black Maternal Health Week — as well as the need for further investments in efforts to improve maternal health, eliminate disparities in maternal health outcomes, and promote respectful and equitable maternity care practices.