National Civics Bee to be Hosted in Fort Bend County, TX

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Fort Bend County will inspire our young people to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

20 middle school student finalists will partake in a live-quiz competition on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Fluor Corporation in Sugar Land, TX. The 90-minute quiz will begin at 11:00AM followed by a reception ending at 1:00PM. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place, $500 cash for second-place and $250 cash for third-place and an opportunity to advance to the State competition later this year.

Fort Bend Chamber Chairman, King Banerjee, states, “Preparing our students for a life as an informed citizen is crucial for our future. We must know where we’ve been and why our country’s principles were formed to continue to prosper and grow.”

The event will be emceed by Kevin Riles, Owner of Kevin Riles Commercial, and the Fort Bend Chamber’s Immediate Past Chair. Our prestigious judges include King Banerjee, Owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land, and the Fort Bend Chamber’s Chairman of the Board; Sonya Scott-King, Associate Dean at Houston Community College; and Jeronimo Cortina, Associate Professor at the University of Houston.

For more information on event details, visit: https://business.fortbendchamber.com/events/details/2023-national-civics-bee-2071434.