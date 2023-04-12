Missing in Harris County Day, April 29, 2023

Texas Center for the Missing, Houston’s Amber Alert AND Silver Alert Provider, is collaborating with local partner agencies to present Missing in Harris County Day on April 29, 2023.

Learn More about this FREE Community Event.

Missing in Harris County Day

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10 AM – 3 PM

Left-behind families of the missing, caring community members, missing persons support service providers, and law enforcement officers are invited to participate in this effort to help families of missing persons make connections. All searching families from across Southeast Texas are invited to attend — this is not limited to Harris County Residents.

Location:

Children’s Assessment Center

2500 Bolsover Street

Houston, TX 77005

Metro Bus Stop #5562 (Kirby Dr. at Plumb St.)

Activities include:

Personal guides

Private areas to talk with missing persons professionals, file a report, and update missing persons databases

Forensic professionals collecting voluntary DNA cheek swabs to upload into a national unidentified persons database. If you are unable to attend, please contact support@tcftm.org to schedule DNA collection.

Private roundtable discussion for family members with a missing loved one (virtual participation option IS available for 2023!)

Panel discussions addressing missing persons issues, including a presentation by Othram on how families can connect with Forensic Genetic Geneaology resources

Forensic Artists providing age progression photos of missing loved ones (must bring photos of the missing person, artwork provided to families digitally AFTER the event)

Reporting families will have the opportunity to complete and take home a comprehensive Missing Persons Case Document to keep all case information in one place. If you are unable to attend, download the form to complete and maintain as a resource for you and your family!

Refreshments will be provided.

The event flyer is available in English and Spanish .

Join the Social Conversation #MissingInHC.

Follow the Facebook Page and Event !

Melissa Rangel, Case Manager

Texas Center for the Missing | 2500 Bolsover Street | Houston, TX 77005

( 713) 599-0235 – http://centerforthemissing.org

Save the Date for Missing in Harris County Day 2023 – April 29th!

Texas Center for the Missing, a 501c3 nonprofit, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or age in the delivery of any services.