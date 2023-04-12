LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch Celebrates Earth Day

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up to host an Earth Day Celebration in partnership with Central Green Park . The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Green and Heritage Square.

The celebration will kick off with a complimentary yoga class at Heritage Square from 12 to 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, towel and water bottle to class. Those interested in participating can register for the class here: bit.ly/3zMVkVG .

Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in various activities throughout the event including:

Water Conservation education and giveaways from Inframark at Central Green

at Central Green Tree and plant giveaways at Heritage Square

Interactive booths, kids activities and live music at Central Green and Herritage Square

Face painting at Central Green

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Central Green to spread awareness of different ways community members can do their part to protect the earth,” said Ulisa Quiroz, marketing coordinator at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “It’s sure to be a great time with activities for people of all ages.”