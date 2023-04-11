Sweden’s Gambling Market: A Look at Its Recent Regulation Changes

Several regulatory changes have been implemented in the Swedish gambling market over the last year. Swedish lawmakers, for instance, have partly approved a proposition to enhance gambling regulation.

The emergence of the 2018:1138 Gambling Act on January 1, 2019, brought about the regulation of the Swedish gambling market. This meant that gambling platforms required a licence to keep operating in Sweden. This included both Swedish gambling platforms and foreign gambling platforms, with the Swedish market as the target audience.

In relation to the Gambling Act of 2019, lawmakers also discussed the proposal for a licence for gambling software providers. This means that anyone who produces, provides, installs, or modifies gambling software must apply for a licence. This article will go over all the recent changes in the regulation of the Swedish gambling market.

The Swedish Gambling Law

In order to fully offer gambling services under the Gambling Act, a platform must have a licence. The Swedish Gambling Act went into effect on January 1, 2019, and it governs gambling for real money in Sweden. All online gambling platforms that want to market their services in Sweden must have a licence or risk a fine from the Swedish Gambling Authority. The Swedish Gambling Authority is in charge of making sure that the Swedish gambling market and gaming are legal and secure.

Gambling rules in Sweden are an ever-changing space. Since the introduction, many players have chosen to play in casinos that don’t have a licence in order to experience their favourite games. The Act introduced rigid rules for Swedish online gambling platforms and gained complete control over the industry. It banned any foreign platform from providing services to Swedish gamers unless they held a valid licence.

Changes made to Sweden’s gambling regulations

In November 2022, Swedish lawmakers voted on extra measures to make the gambling industry more secure. As a result, the Swedish government introduced a new bill to ensure the gambling market remains safe. During the past months, several measures have been proposed to keep unlicensed gambling out of the Swedish gambling market. This included licencing conditions for gaming software and a prolonged ban on unlicensed games’ advertising.

They also proposed suspending the law governing certain slot game organisations. This law governs the use of slot machines on ships travelling between Finland and Sweden. Lawmakers also decided to reach a new agreement with Finland concerning these types of games. On November 23, 2022, Swedish lawmakers deemed the proposal valid. The section of the proposal that didn’t get voted on involved changes to the rules governing game adverts.

These changes to the Swedish Gambling Act went into effect on January 1, 2023. The arrangement between Finland and Sweden concerning slot machines on ships in services between the countries also didn’t get a vote. Furthermore, the changes to the law for gaming licences will take effect on July 1, 2023. If you’re looking to learn more about the various casino gambling platforms, you can read more on casinodots.com.