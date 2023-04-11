Katy Softball Team Soars To No. 8

By Terry Carter,

Katy softball is a traditional power, and head coach Kalum Haack is hunting another unbeaten District 19-6A crown.

It’s within sight.

The Lady Tigers (24-3, 11-0) are ranked No. 8 in Texas by MaxPreps and continue to grow that reputation. Remember Haack does not play for a playoff spot — his teams play to become the best.

Fortunately Katy has talented rivals in District 19-6A and Region III to measure its mettle. Only Santa Fe, Clear Springs and Friendswood have bested the Lady Tiger.

In league play, Seven Lakes (10-12, 6-4) battled and lost a 3-1 contest, and Mayde Creek (8-6, 5-4) fell 2-0 on April 4.

League play ends about April 22, and Katy leads the district race by a large margin. Cinco Ranch (14-8, 8-3) is second with Seven Lakes, Mayde Creek and Tompkins (8-7, 5-4) leading the race for second, third and fourth place.

Taylor (12-11-1, 4-6) retains a shot at the playoffs, but the Lady Mustangs will need a home victory over Morton Ranch (0-12, 0-10) today and three more victories before they meet Katy on April 21 in the district finale.