Baseball Race Ramping Up Among Top 4

By Terry Carter,

The 2023 District 19-6A baseball race features virtual league doubleheaders happening as rivals meet two games in a row most of the time.

It’s a different collision course compared to traditionally scheduled battles in round one and round two of district baseball.

Cinco Ranch Cougars are thriving with any schedule and getting noticed along the way. Currently the Cougars are 22-3, 10-1 in district, and outscoring opponents 7.0-2.4 on average. They are riding an 8-game winning streak as Tuesday’s game with Jordan is set for 6 p.m. at home.

Cinco Ranch leads a competitive District 19-6A with teams traditionally strong in the May playoffs. The Cougars’ the only blemish is at the hands of Tompkins (15-6-1, 7-2). Tompkins’ only league losses are to Cinco Ranch and the Spartans.

Katy, Tompkins and Seven Lakes are in battle for the next three playoff spots. Katy is 8-2; the Falcons and Spartans sport 7-2 records. Seven Lakes (16-7, 7-2) has lost to only Tompkins and Taylor (16-9-1, 4-5) so far. The series with Cinco Ranch is set for April 25 and 28.

The Cougars and Kathy will tangle on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon for their back-to-back district games. With the regular season ended this month, the race for the postseason is on. Both Katy and Cinco Ranch will be among the favorites in Region III-6A as May arrives. Tompkins and Seven Lakes are also hungry.

Taylor sits fifth, but the Mustangs are chasing that fourth and final postseason spot. Jordan (8-12, 3-6) and Paetow (7-15, 3-6) are struggling to become competitive in this baseball talent-rich league. And Morton Ranch (4-20, 1-10) shares the cellar with Mayde Creek (6-16, 1-10) currently.