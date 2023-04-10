Houston Symphony’S Pnc Family Series Presents Fairy Tales For Kids! May 6

Houston Symphony’s PNC Family Series 2022–23 Season finale May 6 features Guest Conductor Nicholas Hersh leading the orchestra in a program titled Fairy Tales for Kids! From Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty to musical selections from beloved Disney movies, the Houston Symphony invites children to enjoy this enchanting concert inspired by classic fairy tales, folk stories, and modern stories including Alan Menken’s suites from Disney’s Hercules and The Little Mermaid, Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, and much more. Young princesses and princes are encouraged to wear their favorite fairy-tale-inspired attire! Children of all ages, including infants, are welcome at PNC Family Series performances. All patrons must have a ticket when entering the concert venue. Lap children are welcome for free.

Families can look forward to kid-friendly activities, including the popular Instrument Petting Zoo on the mezzanine. In addition, guests can enjoy performances by high school violinists and the DeLUXE K!ds In Harmony, a community-based music education program, led by the Houston Symphony in partnership with the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District’s DeLUXE Theater and the American Festival of the Arts (AFA), that provides exceptional violin training and social development to elementary students from Houston’s Fifth Ward neighborhood. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/fairytales .

HOUSTON SYMPHONY PRESENTS FAIRY TALES FOR KIDS

Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Nicholas Hersh, conductor

About Nicholas Hersh

American conductor Nicholas Hersh has earned critical acclaim for his innovative programming and natural ability to connect with musicians and audiences alike.

In the 2022-23 Season, Nicholas debuts with the Utah, Colorado, and Modesto symphonies and The Florida Orchestra. He returns to the Houston, Baltimore, and New Jersey orchestras, and Rochester Philharmonic. Highlights of the prior season include engagements with the National (D.C.), Detroit, Grand Rapids, Portland (ME), and Tucson symphony orchestras; Louisiana Philharmonic; Sarasota Orchestra; symphonies of Richmond and Winston-Salem; and Peabody Opera. Other recent conducting appearances include the Phoenix Symphony, North Carolina Symphony, and New World Symphony.

Over a remarkable tenure as associate conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas created the BSO Pulse series, through which he brought together indie bands and orchestral musicians in unique collaborations; he led the BSO in several subscription weeks and concerts in and around Baltimore; and he directed the BSO’s educational and family programming, including the celebrated Academy for adult amateur musicians. He maintains a close relationship with the National Symphony Orchestra, leading concerts throughout Washington, D.C. He stepped in to replace an indisposed Yan Pascal Tortelier, on subscription, to great acclaim.

Nicholas is frequently in demand as an arranger and orchestrator, with commissions from orchestras around the globe for adaptations of everything from classical solo and chamber music to popular songs. His orchestration of Beethoven’s Cello Sonata Op. 69 was premiered by the Philharmonie Zuidnederland in January 2022, while his symphonic arrangement of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” continues to see worldwide success as a viral YouTube hit. He also serves as arranger and editor for the James P. Johnson Orchestra Edition.

Nicholas grew up in Evanston, Illinois, and started his musical training as a cellist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Stanford University and a master’s degree in conducting from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He is a two-time recipient of the Solti Foundation Career Assistance Award. Nicholas lives in Philadelphia with his wife, Caitlin, and their two cats. In his free time, he enjoys baking (and eating) sourdough bread.