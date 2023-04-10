Houston Symphony’S Bank Of America Pops Series Spotlight Fan Favorites In Broadway Hits Go To Hollywood, May 5-7

The Houston Symphony welcomes guest conductor Lucas Waldin back to the Jones Hall stage May 5-7 for a cavalcade of fan-favorite songs from some of Hollywood’s most adored musical films. Guest conductor Lucas Waldin leads the orchestra and Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Hugh Panaro in Broadway Hits Go to Hollywood, including iconic songs such as “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables, “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady, “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera, “Don’t Rain on my Parade” from Funny Girl, “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha and more.

The Houston Symphony invites patrons to an exclusive Encore After Party following the performances for a night of dancing, drinks, giveaways, and activities. Guests can look forward to enjoying the custom “Don’t Call Me Shirley,” a cocktail special with a shot of vodka in the Jones Hall lobby before the concert. In addition, there will be a design-your-own-button station for those interested in craft activities.

For tickets and more information, call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/broadwaygoestohollywood .

HOUSTON SYMPHONY PRESENTS BROADWAY HITS GO TO HOLLYWOOD

Friday & Saturday, May 5 & 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Nikki Renée Daniels, vocals

Hugh Panaro, vocals

About Lucas Waldin

Lucas Waldin is a dynamic and versatile conductor whose performances have delighted audiences across North America. He has collaborated with some of today’s most exciting artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Ben Folds, The Canadian Brass, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, in addition to conducting presentations such as Disney in Concert, Blue Planet Live, Cirque de la Symphonie and the groundbreaking symphonic debut of R&B duo Dvsn as part of the global Red Bull Music Festival.

Waldin has been a guest conductor for numerous orchestras in the U.S. and Canada, including the Cleveland Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, the Dallas Symphony, the Grant Park Festival Orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony, the Louisiana Philharmonic, the Vancouver Symphony, the Calgary Philharmonic, and the Toronto Symphony.

Having joined the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as Resident Conductor in 2009, Waldin was subsequently appointed Artist-in-Residence and Community Ambassador—the first position of its kind in North America. He appeared with the ESO over 150 times and conducted in Carnegie Hall during the orchestra’s participation in the 2012 Spring for Music festival. In recognition of his accomplishments, he was awarded the Jean-Marie Beaudet Award in Orchestral Conducting and received a Citation Award from the City of Edmonton for outstanding achievements in arts and culture.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Waldin holds degrees in flute and conducting from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

About Nikki Renée Daniels

Nikki is an acclaimed Broadway actress and concert soloist. She recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton, and as Jenny in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Company. Her other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Clara), Les Misérables (Fantine), Anything Goes, Promises Promises, and Lestat. She recently played Martha Jefferson in 1776 at Encores, and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden at David Geffen Hall. She made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in Porgy and Bess. Nikki’s regional credits include Emmie in Caroline or Change at the Guthrie; Sarah in Ragtime at North Shore Music Theater; Belle in Beauty and the Beast at Sacramento Music Circus and Hope in Anything Goes at Williamstown Theater Festival. She has been seen on TV in Madam Secretary and The Sound of Music: Live. Nikki has performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras in Atlanta, San Francisco, Houston, Detroit, Omaha, Indianapolis, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and at Carnegie Hall.

About Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including the 25th Anniversary production. In fact, Hugh is one of the few actors to be cast by Harold Prince as both The Phantom and Raoul in the show’s Broadway production and recently starred as the title role in the New York production of Sweeney Todd.

Hugh made his Broadway debut in the original production of Les Misérables as Marius, the role he originated in the First National Company. He also created the roles of Buddy in the original Side Show (Sony cast recording); Julian Craster in Jule Styne’s last musical, The Red Shoes; and the title role in the American premiere of Cameron Mackintosh’s Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of Elton John’s Lestat, based on Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles.

He made his West End debut in the original London company of Harold Prince’s Show Boat as Gaylord Ravenal, the role he previously played in the Broadway and Toronto productions.

At the prestigious 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, Hugh played George Seurat in Sunday in the Park with George, and Robert in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Hugh’s performance as Jean Valjean in the Walnut Street Theater’s production of Les Misérables earned him the prestigious Barrymore Award, for which he was again nominated after a turn as Fagin in Oliver! In 2012, Hugh was honored with the Edwin Forrest Award for his long-term contribution to the theater.

An active concert artist, Panaro has performed with numerous symphony orchestras including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Philly Pops, Dallas, Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Utah Symphonies, and the London Sinfonietta, among many others. Mr. Panaro’s upcoming engagements include the Philly Pops, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Tucson Symphony, Maui Pops, Hawaii Symphony, among others. Hugh also recently returned as a guest soloist with the Festival Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic. He also had the privilege of performing in the world premiere of Penderecki’s Te Deum at Carnegie Hall and was a guest soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch. His recordings include Jerome Kern Treasury, the original cast recording of Side Show, Tap Your Troubles Away (Herman), The Centennial (Weil), and Life On The Wicked Stage (Kern). His first solo CD, recorded with Sony/BMG, was released in the summer of 2007. In addition, he toured throughout Europe with the legendary Barbra Streisand. A native of Philadelphia, Panaro graduated from Temple University and was awarded the Boyer College of Music Certificate of Honor.