The Square at Elyson Bordered by H-E-B, The Plaza at Elyson, a Target and a Burlington Department Store; Angie Thomason appointed as Katy Area EDC President/CEO

Tom Behrens

A new retail center is under construction on a 12-acre site at Grand Parkway and FM 529 in Katy.

The Square at Elyson, a project by commercial real estate company Excel, has plans for a 75,000-square-foot marketplace with more than 450 parking spaces. It is set to complete construction by late summer 2024, according to a March 9 press release.

The retail center is bordered by a site owned by H-E-B, The Plaza at Elyson, a Target and a Burlington department store.

Current leases include Phoenix-based fitness center, EOS Fitness. The business plans to move into a 40,000-square-foot space and offer workout classes and amenities. Other tenants include Salata, Heartland Dental and American Family Care, which is an urgent care walk-in clinic.

EOS Fitness is one of several other tenants that have preleased space. Taco Bell and McDonald’s have also leased pad sites along the front of the development along FM 529.

In addition, Excel is working with a pet supply retailer for approximately 7,500 square feet of inline retail space next to EOS Fitness.

Two additional pad sites are planned along the FM 529 frontage of The Square at Elyson.

The Elyson master-planned community opened in 2016 and has more than 2,000 completed homes. Upon buildout, the development will have more than 6,000 single-family homes. The community is zoned to Katy ISD.

The Katy Area Economic Development Council Board of Governors has appointed Angie Thomason to the role of acting Katy Area EDC President/CEO. She fills the role vacated by Chuck Martinez who left the organization at the end of 2022. Thomason has been with Katy Area EDC since October 2019. She previously served as Manager of Business Development.

Thomason said she will continue to focus on economic development efforts while working closely with the Katy EDC board, partners, and members.

Chuck Martinez, former President, and CEO of Katy Area Economic Development, came to Katy from the Brazos Valley EDC. There, he worked to attract and support area businesses. Those businesses included both established and startup firms considering Brazos County. He previously worked in economic development in San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont, and Galveston. He also worked in local economic development in Alexandria, Va.