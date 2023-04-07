Breaking News: “Basket & Bunnies” relocated

Tom Behrens – BREAKING NEWS!

The City of Katy announced that because of the recent weather conditions the Katy area has experienced and the soggy current Katy City Park conditions, “Basket & Bunnies” has been moved to the VFW Parking Lot where a drive-through event has been organized. Mr. Bunny and friends will pass out Easter Eggs and goodies to the community. Please check out the attached map for the correct drive through route through the VFW Park.

“We’d love for you to hop on over to the VFW Parking Lot. Easter Bunny and his friends will pass out Easter Eggs and goodies to the community.”