Sen. Cruz Tours East Texas Factories, Participates in Leadership Roundtable

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today participated in tours of both the Priefert Manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant and M&F Western Products in Sulphur Springs, Texas. In his tour, the Senator saw firsthand the impact of supply chain, transportation, and manufacturing in east Texas.

Sen. Cruz said:

“Manufacturing is a pillar of the Texas economy and it’s one I’m proud to support – especially in East Texas. The facilities I toured in Sulphur Springs and Mt. Pleasant today showcase how high the Lone Star State sets the standard for excellence in the industry. I’m glad to see the innovative steps that have been taken to ensure Texas is at the forefront of manufacturing and continues creating jobs to keep Texas moving forward.”

Sen. Cruz tours Priefert Headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

At Priefert, Sen. Cruz visited with local leaders to discuss the importance of transportation, interstate commerce, steel prices and tariffs, corporate taxation, and labor laws while touring their manufacturing facility. Priefert produces a variety of products for rodeo and wildlife events. After the meeting, Sen. Cruz participated in a Mt. Pleasant Leadership Roundtable to discuss the border crisis, supply chain, transportation, and the American manufacturing sector.

Sen. Cruz tours M&F Western Products Manufacturing Facility in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

At M&F Western Products Manufacturing Facility, Sen. Cruz spoke with local leaders of Sulphur Springs about supply chain and taxation, following a tour of their newly constructed worldwide distribution center. The center houses products like saddle slickers, hat supplies, belts, and wallets.

