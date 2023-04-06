Sen. Cruz Tours East Texas Factories, Participates in Leadership Roundtable

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today participated in tours of both the Priefert Manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant and M&F Western Products in Sulphur Springs, Texas. In his tour, the Senator saw firsthand the impact of supply chain, transportation, and manufacturing in east Texas.
Sen. Cruz said:
“Manufacturing is a pillar of the Texas economy and it’s one I’m proud to support – especially in East Texas. The facilities I toured in Sulphur Springs and Mt. Pleasant today showcase how high the Lone Star State sets the standard for excellence in the industry. I’m glad to see the innovative steps that have been taken to ensure Texas is at the forefront of manufacturing and continues creating jobs to keep Texas moving forward.”
Sen. Cruz tours Priefert Headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
At Priefert, Sen. Cruz visited with local leaders to discuss the importance of transportation, interstate commerce, steel prices and tariffs, corporate taxation, and labor laws while touring their manufacturing facility. Priefert produces a variety of products for rodeo and wildlife events. After the meeting, Sen. Cruz participated in a Mt. Pleasant Leadership Roundtable to discuss the border crisis, supply chain, transportation, and the American manufacturing sector.
Sen. Cruz tours M&F Western Products Manufacturing Facility in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
At M&F Western Products Manufacturing Facility, Sen. Cruz spoke with local leaders of Sulphur Springs about supply chain and taxation, following a tour of their newly constructed worldwide distribution center. The center houses products like saddle slickers, hat supplies, belts, and wallets.
Good, high-paying jobs are the top priority of Texans, and because of that, they are also the top priority of Sen. Ted Cruz:
- In the past year Sen. Cruz successfully negotiated the approval of four major LNG export permits, helping Texas and American companies sell American energy overseas.
- Cruz has fought to protect access to bankingfor legal industries against political efforts to undermine them.
- He helped enact historictax reform in 2017, which gave a tax cut to virtually every taxpayer in America. It reduced taxes on small businesses, farmers, ranchers, and job producers, which has helped bring jobs to Texas.
- Cruz has worked in a bipartisan manner to designatethe “[t]Ports-to-Plains Corridor” in Texas as a future highway, boosting transportation efficiency and cutting costs.
- He hasfought to make permanent the 2017 historic tax cuts for individuals.
- He is leading the fight against burdensome federal governmentregulations and EPA overreach.
- Cruz also helped pass theUSMCA trade agreement, which was signed by President Trump, a decisive victory for Texas farmers, ranchers, businesses, and manufacturers.
- For his efforts to support Texas businesses large and small, Sen. Cruzreceived the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious “Spirit of Enterprise” award.
- To lessen the United States’ dangerous dependence on the Chinese Communist Party, Sen. Cruz introducedthe ORE Act, or Onshoring Rare Earths Act of 2020, legislation to bring back supply chains for these resources within the United States.
- Cruzalso urged the Trump administration to support development of a fully domestic rare earth minerals supply chain.
- Cruzsuccessfully advocated for the U.S. Army to give Texas-based Bell Textron the contract to replace the Black Hawk helicopter with a new assault helicopter for military use.
- Cruz hassuccessfully advocated for Texas innovators and their work to be included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the biannual Coast Guard Authorization Act.
- Cruzworked with a bipartisan group of Texas legislators to call for the Biden administration to pick Texas as a future site for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP).
- Cruzintroduced legislation to reduce the U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing dependence on China.
- Cruz authored bipartisan legislation to designate Texas roads as future highways and interstate highways, which will reduce travel costs, bring new jobs to the Lone Star State, and increase the state’s annual GDP.