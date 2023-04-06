Regional Soccer Playoffs Updated

By Terry Carter,

District 19-6A champion Seven Lakes and Jordan are intent on playing once more this season for the Region III-6A champion.

But there is work to do for the reigning 6A regional champion Spartans and the reigning 5A regional champion Warriors.

To get there, both teams have to win semifinals originally scheduled for Friday night. Due to weather concerns, the boys’ regional semifinal start times have been updated at Abshire Stadium in Deer Park.

The first regional semifinal between Clear Springs and the Seven Lakes Spartans will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The second semifinal between Pasadena Dobie and the Jordan Warriors is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. The games were originally scheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s matches will meet on Saturday for the regional crown and a trip to the 2023 UIL State Soccer Tournament.

___

IMAGE

Jordan and Seven Lakes both need wins on Friday to set up a final rematch for the Region III-6A title. The Spartans will bring sophomore midfielder Marcelo Ojeda (8) on Friday against Pasadena Dobie on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Seven Lakes plays at 3:30 p.m. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)