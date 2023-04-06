Katy ISD Celebrates Employee Retention and Contribution at Annual Awards Ceremony

At this year’s Katy ISD Employee Service Awards on April 4, the District honored 852 employees and retirees for their careers in education.

Katy ISD employees who have dedicated 15 to 40 years of service to the District, as well as retirees, were recognized for their commitment to student excellence and for making Katy ISD one of the best school districts in the state of Texas. When retirees bid farewell, they will collectively represent more than 2,800 years of experience in education.

“Over your many years of service to the district, the employees in this room have made Katy ISD not only a place for state-of-the-art learning, but one of the best places to work in this great state of Texas,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “We thank you for choosing to spend your career in Katy ISD and recognize your important role in creating and sustaining our community of excellence.”

This year’s program highlighted two employees who have dedicated 40 years of service to the District. Both Patty Hyatt-Henson, coach for the Katy High School (KHS) Bengal Brigade and Cheerleaders, and Huntyce Moore, KHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher, received a well-deserved enthusiastic applause along with a commemorative award for creating and sustaining legacy programs at their campus.

At KHS, Home of the Champions is more than just a football motto. Henson is known as a Tiger champion for dedicating countless years to inspiring young ladies and a few young men who have taken the traditions and values that were instilled in them and applied them throughout the Katy community. Many of those women are Katy ISD teachers today. Henson’s first teaching room is still standing strong at the school today. The old east gym is best known as the home to the Bengal Brigade, the cheerleaders and girls PE and athletics. Early in her career, Henson, along with namesakes Bob Bryant and Mike Johnston, spearheaded a make-over of student pride and school spirit – thus was born the Tiger Nation Friday Night Lights.

“Patty’s legacy is powerful because she impacts all of the high school students and all of the adults that work with her,” said Steve Robertson, former KHS Principal and Katy ISD namesake.

Huntyce Moore, the district’s other 40-year honoree, is also a Katy High School veteran. She is known for being a maternal figure across the school — instilling a model of respect and drive among her students. In fact, she has inspired many of her former students to return to KHS to give back to the school. Moore’s recipes were known as “keepers” and the simple “How to Cook” manual is still a favorite among her current and former students.

“During COVID, Huntyce went above and beyond when she had to go from a hands-on curriculum to a virtual platform. It was a lot of work, but she never once complained,” said Rick Hull, Principal of Katy High School.

With over 5,000 students that have come through her classroom over the years, Moore has made a direct and lasting impact — teaching more than just the curriculum.

Photos: Katy ISD Employee Service Awards Event