Meet the Arizona Cardinals’ Key Players for 2023

Do you want to know about the key players of the Arizona Cardinals for 2023? From new faces joining the team from other teams to superstars standing out in their current positions in 2021 and 2022, we explore all the best talent surrounding this upcoming season. Learn who’s making waves within Arizona’s defense and offense lines. We look ahead at what could be an exciting year on both sides of the ball as the Cardinals look to make it into postseason contention—you won’t want to miss a single game. Let’s get started!

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals who has long been one of the most reliable and consistent pass-catchers in the NFL. A former first-round draft pick from Clemson in 2013, Hopkins brings an impressive set of skills to Arizona’s offense. He has amassed over 11,200 yards receiving and 71 touchdowns in his career, giving him an average of almost 13 yards per reception.

On top of that, he has a knack for making big plays, often hauling in spectacular catches against tight coverage or turning short receptions into huge gains with his open-field running ability. His presence will be crucial to the Arizona Cardinals upcoming odds in 2023 and beyond.

Kyler Murray

The Cardinals’ quarterback of the future, Kyler Murray, was selected first overall in 2019 by Arizona. He quickly established himself as one of the game’s most exciting players with his athletic prowess and strong arm. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 for throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2020, he broke his franchise record with 3,971 passing yards and added 26 touchdown passes. Murray has also been a threat on the ground, rushing for over 1,000 yards combined in his two seasons as a starter. As one of the fastest players in football and with a cannon arm to boot, Kyler is set to lead the Cards’ offense into an exciting new era.

Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy is a veteran quarterback who joined the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent in 2021. He brings experience and leadership to an otherwise young offense, having spent the past ten years playing for Washington and Cleveland. An accurate passer with good pocket awareness and the ability to extend plays, McCoy is a reliable option off the bench should Kyler Murray need a break during games. If nothing else, he will be crucial in helping to develop players around him on the offensive side of the ball.

Marquise Brown

The Cardinals acquired Marquise Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 offseason. Standing at 5’9,” he is one of the league’s shortest wide receivers, but don’t let that fool you—he packs a punch when it comes to playmaking ability. His speed and agility make him an excellent deep threat for Arizona, and he has the potential to become Kyler Murray’s go-to target on long passes downfield.