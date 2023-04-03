Theatre Southwest Presents The Deer and the Antelope Play

Three generations of an East Texas family – a mother, daughter and grandmother – face tragedy and assorted misfortunes head-on with the help of the strange free- spirited young woman who comes to live with them. The young woman sets off on a mission to prove to the granddaughter that the pleasures life has to offer can conquer the pain . . . when one knows how to fully embrace them.
Cast:
Eleanor Kaiser – Jaci Jeane
Carol Montgomery – Vicky McCormick
Kenetts Tate – Pam Pankratz
Mindy Montgomery – Blake Ware
Creative Team:
Director – Justin Holloway
Assistant Director – Ashley Peters
Stage Manager – Ashley Peters
Set Construction – John Stevens
Light & Sound Design – Kevin Tully
Tech Operator – Jim Walsh
Performances run from April 14 – 29. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (April 16 & 23) at 3 pm.
Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.
Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.