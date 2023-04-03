Theatre Southwest Presents The Deer and the Antelope Play

Three generations of an East Texas family – a mother, daughter and grandmother – face tragedy and assorted misfortunes head-on with the help of the strange free- spirited young woman who comes to live with them. The young woman sets off on a mission to prove to the granddaughter that the pleasures life has to offer can conquer the pain . . . when one knows how to fully embrace them.

Cast:

Eleanor Kaiser – Jaci Jeane

Carol Montgomery – Vicky McCormick

Kenetts Tate – Pam Pankratz

Mindy Montgomery – Blake Ware

Creative Team:

Director – Justin Holloway

Assistant Director – Ashley Peters

Stage Manager – Ashley Peters

Set Construction – John Stevens

Light & Sound Design – Kevin Tully

Tech Operator – Jim Walsh

Performances run from April 14 – 29. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (April 16 & 23) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets .