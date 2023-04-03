Katy ISD Student Awarded a Surprise $40K Scholarship from College Board

Morton Ranch High School Senior Justus Hadnot will be heading to college with an extra $40,000 in the fall. Today, Hadnot learned he had earned one of two monthly scholarships awarded by Big Future, College Board’s online guide, which helps students plan for life after high school. Hadnot will be attending Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, where he plans to run track and major in Management Information Systems. The scholarship money will assist Hadnot with college financial needs while on his post-secondary journey.

“Justus is an outstanding Maverick,” said Julie Hinson, Principal of Morton Ranch High School. “Justus has not only excelled in the classroom, but he is also very active in track and very well-liked by his peers. In fact, we announced him as being a part of our 2023 prom court this morning. What a great day for Justus and his family,” added Hinson.

Big Future simplifies the path to life after high school by recommending students take small steps to explore career interests, identify potential majors, find colleges and scholarships, and seek access to financial aid. Each step provides a student a chance at winning a scholarship.

All Class of 2024 and Class of 2025 students are now eligible to win $500 and $40,000 scholarships they can use at two or four-year institutions. There are no essay, test score, citizenship status, family income, or minimum GPA requirements. Drawings for $500 and $40,000 are held every month. Students whose families earn less than $60,000 per year have extra chances at scholarships and earn double the entries for every drawing.

College Board has dedicated $25 million to the program that lays out six simple steps which any student can take to get to college.

Visit the Big Future website for more information.