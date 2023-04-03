Katy ISD Financial Services Department Honored with State-Wide Award of Excellence

Katy ISD Financial Services Department is among the third group of educational institutions recognized by the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) with the prestigious 2023 Award of Excellence in Financial Management. Since the establishment of this recognition, Katy ISD has received the award every year after demonstrating professional standards, best practices and innovations in the area of financial management and reporting.

“The Katy ISD Finance Team works tirelessly behind the scenes to support the vision of our District and our commitment to our 93,000+ students,” said Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Katy ISD. “Each day our team makes financial decisions focused on internal controls and responsible planning and spending that will maintain the educational excellence, of which Katy ISD is known for,” added Smith.

The award is given to school districts, open-enrollment charter schools and educational services centers in Texas. The criteria to qualify for the Award of Excellence in Financial Management is stringent, based on financial accounting and reporting guidelines identified by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Financial Accountability System Resource Guide (FASRG). Best practices in financial reporting are identified by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO), the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), the Council of the Great City Schools and the Legislative Budget Board (LBB). Applicants must submit documents across 11 key areas, which are reviewed by a TASBO accounting subcommittee.

Employees of the Katy ISD Financial Team were honored during the 2023 TASBO Annual Conference awards reception on February 15 in San Antonio, Texas.

Katy ISD Financial Services Department

