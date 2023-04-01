Girls’ Soccer Battles Settled — For 2022

By Terry Carter,

The Seven Lakes Lady Spartans completed a brilliant 22-1-2 season on Friday, dropping a regional quarterfinal battle against Ridge Point for the second consecutive season.

Hosting Ridge Point (21-0-5) at Rhodes Stadium and motivated by last year’s Region III-6A quarterfinal defeat in a shootout, 1-0 (5-4), Seven Lakes coaches liked their chances. But the Panthers play a very physical, demanding game that continues to confound nearly all local foes, and they scored a quick goal early in the second half and then held on for a 1-0 victory.

Ridge Point girls advance to next Friday’s Region III-6A semifinal against Clear Lake.

Seven Lakes soccer coach Katelyn Eidson commended her District 19-6A championship team for tremendous effort, fight against strong opponents, teamwork and an inner resilience that will benefit the girls for life.

“I just want to give the credit to these kids who perform here tonight and every night. Tonight they left it all on the field — they never quit. That’s how we build seasons like this,” Eidson said.

The Ridge Point goalkeeper makes a second-half save as Seven Lakes forward Haydan Erck (9) looks on against the Ridge Point at Rhodes Stadium on Friday night. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)