Tennis Finalists Advance

By Terry Carter,

Tompkins and Seven Lakes played well enough to advance several tennis players and doubles teams beyond Friday’s District 19-6A Tennis competition.

Tompkins sophomore Ananya Sriniketh captured the girls’ singles title in four matches, dropping only two games. She won in the finals against fellow regional qualifier Namrata Makhija, 6-1, 6-0.

In boys’ doubles, the Tompkins team of Kumar/Chen battle through for the doubles crown, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the finals over Seven Lakes’ Zou/Cardoso.

In girls’ doubles, the Seven Lakes team of VanWaji/Idrogo captured the championship final, 7-5, 6-1 over Jordan’s Hari/Shandilya.

In mixed doubles, Tompkins claimed another championship, this one by Dechans/Muhala. They battled through a 3-set semifinal and took the championship, 6-2, 7-5, over Seven Lakes’ Salinas/Portillo.

All district finalists advance to the Region III-6A Tennis Tournament in April traditionally held in Deer Park.

Tompkins pounded its way to a district championship in mixed doubles on Friday. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)