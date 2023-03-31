Seven Lakes Girls Take 7th Straight Golf Title

By Terry Carter,

The Seven Lakes girls didn’t need a round in the 70s on Wednesday to secure their seventh consecutive District 19-6A team championship.

Senior Spartan Maelynn Kim (73-69—142) led the team to victory at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch after 36 holes of windy golf on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven Lakes teammates Elle Astete (77-82—159), Krtisna Mahendran (77-82—159) provided enough scoring consistency for the Spartans to win easily.

Kim dominated medalist honors, finishing 2-under-par, winning low medalist honors over Taylor’s Faith Chang (71-78—149) by seven shots. Jordan’s Rumi Kurihara (79-74—153) placed third individually.

The Seven Lakes team shot 308-317—625, 30 shots ahead of runner-up Jordan (336-319—655). Both teams advance to Region III-6A tournament coming up at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mount Belvieu. Taylor girls (336-329—665) finished third and Tompkins (345-340—685) claimed fourth.

Taylor advanced two medalists to the regional tournament with Chang and Audrey Rosen (80-75—155) claiming the individual spots that advance. Cinco Ranch’s Chloe Dang (83-77—160) and Tompkins’ Sarah Kim (83-80—163) qualifying as regional alternates.