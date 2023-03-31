HOUSTON SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 2023–24, JURAJ VALČUHA’S SECOND SEASON AS MUSIC DIRECTOR

Valčuha plans multi-week programs centered around “Symphonic Dances,” “Tragedy and Triumph,” and the works of Richard Strauss

Valčuha-led highlights include FRENCH-THEMED Opening Night concert and Gala: Poulenc’S Gloria; concertos with Emanuel Ax, SEONG-JIN CHO, Lang lang, Yoonshin Song , AND Jean-Yves ThibAUdet; Ravel’s complete Daphnis and Chloé, Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Missy Mazzoli’s These Worlds In us, Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Ravel’s La valse, Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, Brahms’s A GERMAN Requiem, Beethoven’s Eroica, Anna Clyne’s Color Field, and Strauss’s Four Last Songs and Salomé

RETURN OF HOUSTON SYMPHONY CONDUCTOR LAUREATE ANDRÉS OROZCO-ESTRADA AND FORMER MUSIC DIRECTOR CHRISTOPH ESCHENBACH

World premiere commission by jimmy López Bellido and U.S. premiere co-commission by Julia Wolfe

Itzhak Perlman continues as Artistic Partner performing “IN THE FIDDLER’S HOUSE,” and conducting Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony

John Adams’s El Niño, Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker

Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke conducts Broadway legend Norm Lewis in concert, The Music of Star Wars, A tribute to Etta James, and 21 ST Century Broadway

The Houston Symphony Chorus in works by John Adams, Brahms, Orff, Poulenc, and Very Merry Pops