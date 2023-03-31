Houston Hospice family shares their powerful resilience at 22nd Butterfly Luncheon

Hampton family shared touching stories of their late son Jake to raise awareness about pediatric hospice care.

The Houston Hospice Butterfly Luncheon welcomed more than 180 guests to The Junior League of Houston, Friday, March 24, 2023. This year’s event raised over $155,000 in support of Houston Hospice and its Butterfly Program for pediatric hospice patients and their families.

Emcee Melanie Lawson welcomed guests and Dr. Alejandro Chaoul, founding director of the Jung Center’s Mind Body Spirit Institute, gave the invocation to guests calling for kindness, compassion, reflection, and gratitude.

Friend of Houston Hospice, Sally Rice, chaired the event alongside Robin Burke, Katherine Lucke, and Catherine Randall, and recognized top donors John P. McGovern Foundation, Cornelia Long, and Nahas Data Source.

Rana McClelland, President & CEO of Houston Hospice, thanked sponsors, attendees, and the Houston Hospice Butterfly team who selflessly cares for patients with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Featured program included a special conversation with Melanie Lawson and the Hampton Family, Wallis, Monica, Natalie, and Nicole Hampton. Their late son and brother Jake, who passed away at the age of 17 from Hunter Syndrome, was present in their hearts.

The family shared their inspirational story of caring for Jake and turning to Houston Hospice in his final years. Grateful for their time and memories with Jake, high school seniors, Natalie and Nicole, wrote their book, By Siblings, For Siblings, to provide advice and tools for siblings of someone with a disability experience common emotions and stressors. “Houston Hospice and the Butterfly Program took a horrible situation that I had been dreading since Jake was thirteen months old and got his diagnosis and made it into treasured memories” stated Monica Hampton.

The Junior League of Houston Ballroom was beautifully decorated with intricate, handcrafted, paper centerpieces and stage décor donated by Florette by Josette. Guests included: Joyce T. Salhoot, Board Chair, Sue Stiles White, Board Member, AI W.Gatmaitan, Board Vice Chair, Cora and Judson Robinson, Board Members, Staci LaToison, Board Member, Sally Rice, Robin Burke, Katherine Lucke, Catherine Randall, Jill Deutser, Susie Glasscock, Jenny Kempner, Isabel Lummis, Janet McKenzie, Tom and Tamara Jorden, Estelle Lozmack, Rana McClelland, President & CEO, Aida Matic, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement,

Now in its fifth decade, Houston Hospice remains the most trusted and beloved hospice care provider in the region. The Butterfly Team has compassionately cared for hundreds of patients and families, like Jake and the Hampton Family. Community support allows Houston Hospice to provide high-quality, holistic care, comfort, and compassion to all patients and families.

For more information about visit HoustonHospice.org or call 713-Hospice.