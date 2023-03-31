Houston Grand Opera Announces Exciting New Season and Enhanced Subscriber Benefits for 2023-24

Subscribers to enjoy a full suite of expanded benefits for the best operatic experience

As Houston Grand Opera (HGO) announced its exciting six-opera season for 2023-24, the company also announced a host of new benefits for its full-season subscribers, who will receive an array of exclusive benefits designed to give them the best possible experience when attending a performance. This season, HGO is offering a variety of subscriptions, from flexible three-opera packages to the full six-opera season. Full subscriptions start as low as $90.

“As we announce our new season, we also begin efforts to reward our loyal subscribers for pursuing their passion for the arts through Houston Grand Opera,” says Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Jennifer Davenport. “We have spent countless hours reviewing the value they receive as our supporters and are proud to roll out our most expansive benefits ever. This initiative will not only help us extend a warm welcome back to our subscriber community for the 2023-24 season, but also help us to grow this group of opera lovers and expand our HGO family.”

The HGO subscriber community will enjoy priority seating, easy ticket exchanges, and their own dedicated customer service representative, all put in place to make their opera experience a seamless one. They will receive invitations to exclusive events such as pre-show talks and backstage tours while enjoying special discounts, including deals at nearby restaurants, available only to them.

A subscriber-only newsletter will share insider information on upcoming HGO productions, as well as reminders about important dates, deadlines, and invitations. Other perks include free tickets to the company’s annual Butler Studio Showcase; priority access to all company events, concerts, and special performances; discounts on HGO-branded merchandise; automatic entry to win a host of exciting prizes like limited-edition memorabilia and VIP experiences; and more.

By subscribing to HGO, patrons save 40% over single ticket buyers. Subscribers who wish to purchase additional single tickets will receive a 25% discount that applies to all productions throughout the season. To learn about the full suite of benefits, visit HGO.org/Perks.

In addition to the increased subscriber benefits, HGO announced its upcoming season of spectacular performances, featuring a world premiere opera based on a little-known true story of the Civil War, Intelligence; the company’s first presentation of Wagner’s Parsifal since 1992; a new staging of The Sound of Music co-produced by HGO and the Glimmerglass Festival; and popular classic operas Falstaff, Madame Butterfly, and Don Giovanni.

Subscriptions for the 2023-24 season are now available for purchase. To subscribe, visit HGO.org/Subscribe or call 713-228-6737.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (74 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.