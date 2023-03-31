Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individuals

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.
MARIO DELAPAZ – Hispanic Male, 01/06/1966: Mr. DeLaPaz died in the 5900 block of Glenmont Drive in Houston, TX on 02/03/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0464.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101614)
LARRY MOORE – Black Male, 07/20/1954: Mr. Moore died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX on 02/06/2023. Please call he Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0543.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/100884)
GUADALUPE PEREZ – White Male, 03/21/1975: Mr. Perez died in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street in Houston, TX on 02/10/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0564.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101061)
JANICE LOU WHITE – White Female, 01/04/1958: Ms. White died in the 1500 block of Donovan Street in Houston, TX on 02/11/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0580.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101291)
ELIN JAVIER AVILA-FIGUEROA – Hispanic Male, 07/01/1991: Mr. Avila-Figueroa died in the 7700 block of Market Street in Houston, TX on 02/21/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0725.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101694)
MICHAEL WAYNE ODANIEL – White Male, 02/01/1955: Mr. ODaniel died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX on 02/23/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0757.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101286)
DAVID WAYNE TURNER – White Male, 10/12/1965: Mr. Turner died at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Greater Heights in Houston, TX on 03/02/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0870.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101288)
RUBEN MENDIOLA – Native American/Alaskan Native Male, 10/09/1954: Mr. Mendiola died in the 6700 block of Winding Trace Drive in Houston, TX on 03/03/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0878.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/101571)