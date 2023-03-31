First Katy ISD Bond Committee Meeting Gives Snapshot of District’s Current Projections

In preparation for the continued influx of students arriving in Katy ISD each school year, tonight over 140 Community Bond Advisory Committee members came together to review current and future enrollment projections, long-range facilities plans, and the school district’s financial capacity.

Nationally renowned demographic firm, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) emphasized the substantial growth taking place in the Katy area, predominantly in the northwest quadrant of the District, where communities are currently under development.

“Moderate growth scenarios project a student enrollment of over 100,000 students by 2027 and nearly 10,000 more by 2032,” said Kris Pool, PASA Director of Planning. “Over the next 10 years, PASA projects 27,681 single-family units, which is approximately 60% of the total new housing projections,” added Pool.

During the group’s first meeting, participants learned how instructional spaces impact learning outcomes, including climate control, lighting, and flexible spaces. Additionally, the group reviewed Katy ISD’s long-range facilities plan which has guided the district through more than nine bonds the Katy community has passed since 1994.

“The plan documents every facility in the district, along with life expectancies for the building’s mechanical and plumbing systems, roofs, and interior finishes,” said Lisa Kassman, Executive Director for Facilities, Planning and Construction at Katy ISD. “Addressing these campus needs and updating systems when needed, is a priority in order to maintain building integrity,” added Kassman.

Avoiding major breakdowns and emergencies, which can cause instructional disruptions, is the primary reason a component life-cycle replacement schedule is needed. Building components include items such as flooring, chillers, HVAC equipment and fire alarms, as needed.

The next CBAC meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 5.

Photo Gallery of the March 29 CBAC meeting.