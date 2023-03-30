Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

Announcement Date: 3/24/2023

Date of Death/Recovery: 3/20/2023

IFS Case Number: ML23-1086

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 394339-23

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/101702

Recovery Location: 5712 S. Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77036

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 142lbs

Age: Adult

Race: White or Hispanic

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent was clothed in: a black t-shirt with multicolored words “America’s most wanted” and photos of marijuana plants in a grid of 3×4, size M, elastic waist jeans with elastic leg cuffs, distressed knees and three cutouts: two on thighs showing green camouflage beneath and one with a blue and red design underneath on upper right thigh, “4 Quattro” brand, size 34, red and white plaid boxers, “Knocker” brand, size M, short white socks with “USA” in red and blue on cuffs and red and black “Adidas” brand sneakers, size 7 US. The decedent also has a short vertical scar on the right breast, a notch on the upper left ear, a small horizontal scar on the left breast and a small scar on the upper right back.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found near a parking area outside a strip mall and bar without any identification.

PHOTOS:

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided: Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001