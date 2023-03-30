Come connect with other parents, guardians, and caregivers of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the first of a series of informational meetings. The goal of Empowerment Through Knowledge is to provide families and caregivers information and tools to better understand and support their children’s needs throughout their lifetimes.

The Arc of Katy in partnership with the Kingsland Baptist Special Needs Ministry will be offering a comprehensive overview of the Family to Family Network. Family to Family Network over the past 30 years has helped families understand their rights and responsibilities as well as find services and support for their children with disabilities from early childhood through their adult years. The presentation will be presented by Mary Jane Williams, Executive Director of Family to Family Network.

Family to Family Network Presentation

April 12, 2023

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Kingsland Baptist Church

20555 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, TX 77450

(Enter the main entrance off Kingsland Blvd)

CHILD CARE WILL BE PROVIDED AT NO COST