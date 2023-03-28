Transform Your Bathroom: Unlock The Luxuries

Does every bathtime become more about hygiene than relaxation? If so, it’s time for homeowners to unlock the luxuries within their bathrooms. Homeowners should put away the cleaning supplies for once, turn off the “to-do” list in their heads, and embrace all that can be accomplished by transforming this special space. They must discover how simple changes, such as bringing in new colors and textures or repurposing existing furniture, can take an ordinary room into an extraordinary retreat. Read on to explore tips on transforming a bathroom into a luxurious space.

Oversized Steam Shower and Rain Shower Head

Unlocking the luxuries and redesigning your bathroom can be done by installing a steam shower and rain shower head for a decadent bathing experience. Homeowners can enjoy oversized showers with adjustable height settings designed for leisurely bathing sessions, with aromatherapy mist, side jets, and lighting features. With thermostatic controls, the temperature can be optimized to an individual preference.

Radiant Floor Heating

Radiant floor heating spreads warmth from the ground up throughout the bathroom. Homeowners can ditch the bulky traditional radiator and go for something more environmentally friendly, efficient, and subtle in its design. Installing radiant floor heating ensures comfort and increases a home’s value.

Window Treatments That Enhance Natural Light

Homeowners can transform their bathroom into a luxury retreat by exploring window treatments that help to create a spa-like feel. They can choose shades or curtains that allow natural light to fill the room but still provide privacy from the outside.

Lightweight, sheer materials are popular options and look attractive when they transition lightly with the changing of the sun. To truly unlock luxuries, homeowners can opt for heavy velvet curtains that exude opulence and create a cozy atmosphere. Combining flowy fabrics with vibrant colors provides a great way to inject character into this special oasis.

Luxury Bidet

Homeowners looking to transform their bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary can do so with the addition of a luxury bidet. They can add a timeless feeling of indulgence and comfort with a short switch, no longer settling for the cold seat and uncertain surprises of the public restroom. A luxury bidet provides warm water cleansing that is gentle yet thorough, and air-drying and ambient temperature control settings so users can personalize their experience.

Adding a Towel Warmer

Towel warmers keep towels warm and fluffy, adding to the spa-like experience every time an individual steps out of the shower. There are various types of towel warmers available, including electric towel warmers, hydronic towel warmers, and freestanding towel warmers. Hydronic towel warmers require a connection to the hot water system and professional installation, as they must be connected to a home’s hot water system. Freestanding towel warmers are portable and can be moved from room to room.

High-Quality Tile

Upgrading the flooring with high-quality tile adds timeless elegance to a bathroom. There are various colors and textures to choose from. High-quality tile adds beauty and value to a home. They are also incredibly durable, making them easy to maintain while lasting for years. With custom designs and intricate patterns available, homeowners can inject a feature of sophistication and uniqueness that will turn any ordinary bathroom into an extraordinary space.

Transforming a bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary doesn’t have to be a difficult task. With the right combination of fixtures and accents, homeowners can unlock the luxuries in their homes and give themselves the feel of a spa-like retreat. From heated floors and luxurious bathtubs to stylish mirrors, modern vessel sinks, chic vanities, and more, the possibilities for creating a luxuriously relaxing atmosphere are practically limitless.