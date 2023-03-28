Equipment And Supplies You Need to Get Started Fishing

Ready to start your first fishing adventure? Not sure where to start and what to take with you? We got you covered! We prepared a list of things you need to know about before getting started. Let’s have a look.

Fishing Licence

Before you go fishing, make sure if you need a fishing license, and if so, what type. Check the country or state regulations to know more. Most places allow short-term licenses (for example, daily or weekly fishing permits) as well as long-term licenses, for example annual. You might need to pay for the fishing license.

Rod and Reel

When you start fishing, you might want to keep your expenses down, and first try your new hobby out. While you can get specific rods and reels for different species, you want to keep it simple. Instead of buying different fishing gadgets,try to find a universal rod and reel.

You can start with a medium rod for 8lb-20lb line. It’s a perfect choice for beginners but can still help you catch various common species. When choosing the combo, consider the price and durability. Start with closed reels, as they are cheaper and easier to use than open ones.

Line

You can find fishing lines in different diameters and materials. For the start, you can use monofilament lines that are buoyant and stretchy. The thicker your line is, the stronger it might be. Remember to adjust your choice, considering what reel you choose. Open reels can fit thicker lines, while closed ones work best with thinner ones.

Tackle: Weights, Hooks, Floats

Weights are relatively cheap and easy to add to your line. They allow you to increase your casting distance and make your bait stay underwater. Choose hooks that are not snelled (without the leaser attached to them). Hooks are also inexpensive and can be bought in every fish gear shop.

Floats keep your bait away from the bottom of the pond or lake. They also indicate clearly when a fish starts eating your bait and give you a sign to act. You can get floats in various shapes and colors, and they are also quite inexpensive.

Bait

You can choose artificial or live bait. Because live bait is cheaper, beginners should start with them. For example, you can use nightcrawler, which is one of the most universal live baits.

Lures

If you get bored with bait fishing, you can invest in lures. You have endless colors, styles, and manufacturers of lures. The best lures for first time fishermen are those made of soft plastic or spinnerbaits. You can also try to catch a fish using top water bait. This works on fish that feed on the surface of the water.

Fishing Net

When you get a fish on a hook, you need to guide it in your direction. When it is close to the shore, you should have your fishing net ready to scoop it right out of the water.