Discovering Bulgaria’s Hidden Gems: Off-the-Beaten-Path Tourist Destinations

Bulgaria is frequently overlooked as a tourist destination, but those who decide to visit it are awarded beautiful and unique sights that cannot be found anywhere else. The experts from boiana-mg.com advise visiting 4 different destinations in Bulgaria, uncovering its true atmosphere.

Why is Bulgaria worth visiting?

While famous tourist excursions such as the bigger towns– Sofia and Plovdiv, and the sea sight– the Black Sea coast, are worthwhile, there are many lesser-known places that provide an authentic Bulgarian experience. The experts from Boiana MG came up with 4 categories of different local experiences ranging from historic places, national parks, small towns, and natural landmarks.

Where to go in Bulgaria?

Let’s see the 4 different categories of tourist destinations that will help you explore the country.

1. Bulgarian small towns and historic places as destinations to visit. Bulgaria has so many small towns that are full of history and charm, that tourists don’t know which one to choose. One such town is Koprivshtitsa, located in the Sredna Gora Mountains. This well-preserved town is known for its beautiful 19th-century architecture and rich cultural heritage. Melnik, situated in the southwest part of the country, is another small village worth exploring. It is famous for its wine and unique sandstone formations, which tourists usually explore on foot.

Karlovo, Kalofer, and Sopot are some of the often-visited destinations that can be combined and seen for a day. All three cities are filled with history and architecture. Take a look at museums, and churches and take a walk through the beautiful streets. Veliko Tarnovo is another famous city that tourists frequently visit. It was the capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire and is known for its mediaeval fortress and traditional architecture.

2. Natural landmarks and national parks as tour destinations to enjoy. Bulgaria is a country rich in natural beauty, with numerous national parks and natural landmarks worth visiting. The Belogradchik Rocks, a collection of red granite formations in the country’s northwest, is one such tourist destination. These rocks are over 200 million years old and offer a unique and beautiful sight. If you are a waterfalls lover, consider visiting Krushuna Falls, located near Lovech. The area is also home to some other natural attractions, including caves, rivers, and forests.

For those who love the mountains, a trip to the Pirin National Park is a must. This park is situated in the southwestern part of Bulgaria and is home to some of the highest peaks in the country. The park is also known for its diverse flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species. Another favourite natural landmark is the seven Rila lakes, located in the Rila mountain. They are well-known for their clean waters and breathtaking mountain landscapes. Hiking around the lakes allows visitors to appreciate the natural beauty of the region.

3. Caves and hiking destinations. Bulgaria possesses a lot of beautiful caves that offer a unique experience. One such cave is the Devetashka Cave, located near the town of Lovech. This cave is known for its large openings and unique rock formations, as well as the bats that call it home.

Another cave worth exploring is the Prohodna Cave, located in the central part of the country. This cave is known for its two large openings that resemble eyes and offer a beautiful view of the sky from below.

Another suggestion is Saeva Dupka Cave which is known for its stunning rock formations, underground lakes, and unique ecosystem. It is over 3.5 km long and consists of several chambers and passages that adventurers can explore on foot. The good thing is that these three trip suggestions are close to one another and you can visit all three in one day.

4. Authentic local experiences. Immersion in the local culture is one of the finest methods to experience the territory. Visiting traditional Bulgarian towns such as Arbanasi or Leshten is one method to accomplish this. These destinations, full of historic structures and local crafts, provide a look into typical Bulgarian living. Tourists can learn how to make traditional Bulgarian crafts, such as pottery, embroidery, and weaving, from local artisans.

A journey to a typical Bulgarian restaurant is a must for foodies. The national cuisine is famous for its hearty and delectable meals like banitsa, kavarma and shopska salad. You can taste traditional food in a lot of the small towns listed in the first part of the article, but also in Bansko or Razlog.

If you are a tourist who wants to immerse more in the culture, you can visit a kukeri festival, usually happening in Simitli and Pernik – two small towns in the country. These festivals are organised in the winter, and feature colourful costumes and masks, while participants perform traditional dances and rituals to ward off evil spirits. You can also visit a folk music concert because this is an opportunity to see the traditional costumes and dances, and hear some of the old famous Bulgarian folk songs.

Bulgaria is a country rich in hidden tourist treasures ready to be found. There is something for everyone, from small villages and historic sites to natural landmarks and national parks. By visiting these off-the-beaten-path destinations, you will be able to experience authentic Bulgaria and make experiences that will last a lifetime.