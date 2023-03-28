Area Soccer Playoffs Set

By Terry Carter,

In bi-district playoff action last weekend, most Katy ISD teams played in Fort Bend. And many Fort Bend ISD teams came away with victories.

In the girls’ matches on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (21-0-2) face a stronger foe, Memorial (15-6-3), in an area matchup at Legacy. The winner there will meet the winner of the 5:30 match also at Legacy between ranked rival Ridge Point and Cy-Fair.

Seven Lakes had a tremendous season in 2022 and bowed out of the postseason after a scoreless quarterfinal showdown with Ridge Point. Wins both teams tonight would secure a rematch likely on Friday.

In other girls’ matches, Elkins (16-3-5) eliminated Jordan (12-8-3) , 2-0 at Mercer Stadium on Friday. The Warriors took numerous shots on goal, but could not find shot their Elkins keeper could not pull down.

Also on Tuesday night, Tompkins Lady Falcons will battle Lamar in a 7:30 p.m. area-round contest.

BOYS’ SOCCER PLAYOFFS

On the boys’ playoff side, 21-1-1 Seven Lakes will face Bellaire on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Lamar Consolidated in an area contest. The District 19-6A champions are favored and should advance, but nothing is certain in soccer postseason.

And the Spartans are taking nothing for granted, head coach Jimmy Krueger said last week.

If the No. 2-ranked Spartans win, they will face the winner of Cinco Ranch-Westside. That area battle happens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Del Mar Stadium.

District runner-up Paetow faces Lamar on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Spring Woods. Given a victory there, the Panthers will see either Cy Ridge or the Jordan boys. The Warriors and Rams collide on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Winners will meet in the regional quarterfinals this weekend.