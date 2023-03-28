April Is Humming With Free Performances At Miller Outdoor Theatre

The extraordinary 100th Anniversary Season is underway at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The April calendar is packed with performances to delight every member of the family, all free of charge. For the entire 2023 performance and event calendar and details on how to obtain FREE tickets for the covered seating, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Please note that evening performances are livestreamed and available free at the Miller Dream Stream link on the website at milleroutdoortheatre.com. Join Miller for its season-long celebration.

April 1, 8pm – Boom! DRUMLine Live brings the high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience to the Miller stage. Expect riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy that will blast you out of your seat!

April 7, 8pm—Artrageous.

Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography, and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement. This troupe of artists, musicians, singers, and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons, and musical genres throughout the evening. The result ~ A uniquely entertaining, Masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous, finished paintings.

April 8, 8pm – Houston’s Got Bollywood: Jashn – Celebration Produced by Moksh Community Arts. Celebrate the history of Bollywood movies through music, dance, and brilliant costumes! Take a musical journey with Naach Houston, a Bollywood community dance theatre company and be mesmerized by the glitter and glam of the production.

April 14, 8pm – Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos produced by Mariachi Festival. Enjoy a variety of dances from across Mexico as BFLA brings the beauty of Mexican culture and its history to life with colorful costumes and lively traditional music.

April 15, 8pm – Danza Espectacular produced by Foundation for Modern Music. A one-of-a-kind showcase of inspired new collaborative works by Houston performers reflecting our richly diverse and creative spirit featuring a variety of dance styles that represent multiple cultures.

April 21, 8:15pm – The Philly Soul Sound produced by Community Music Center of Houston. Strings, smooth vocals, horns, and hits from crowd favorites such as the O’Jays, The Spinners, Teddy Pendergrass, and more will fill the stage and your heart. New this year, the addition of the genre’s iconic women including Patti Labelle and Sister Sledge.

April 22, 8:15pm – The 22nd Annual Noche Caliente: A Tribute to Mongo Santamaria Featuring Hubert Laws produced by Diaz Music Institute. Featuring legendary native Houstonian and National Education Association jazz master Hubert Laws, who performed with Latin jazz legend, Mongo Santamaria. Laws will be in musical dialogue with youth Latin jazz group Diaz Music Institute’s Caliente, directed by Jose Antonio Diaz.

April 27, 7pm – Houston Texans Draft Party hosted by Modelo. Celebrate the NFL draft with the Houston Texans. Fan Zone activities start at 4pm.

April 29, 8:15pm – Ak Dan Gwang Chii produced by Performing Arts Houston. Also known as ADG7, this group features three powerhouse female folk singers and a rich repertoire inspired by Korea’s sacred, shamanic ritual music and beloved folk songs of Hwanghae Province.

Day Performances

April 4, 5, 11am – My First Orchestral Performance presented by Prelude Music. Everyone can sing, dance, and celebrate the power of music. Each performance features musicians from our city’s finest orchestras including Houston Symphony, Apollo Chamber Players, and Mercury Chamber Orchestra. The conductor will identify the instruments to the audience, sharing the sounds each makes, and the many ways we can all make music together.

April 11, 12, 13, 11am – Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers produced by Houston Grand Opera. Follow the adventures of Monkey and his brilliant sister Francine as they learn to work together to defeat the hungry Crocodile and the greedy Lord of the Tigers.

April 18, 11am – Eddie and Vinnie presented by Young Audiences of Houston Featuring Magik Theatre. Eddie has dyslexia. He struggles in school and then finds out he can’t play on the basketball team unless his grades improve. With the help of Vinnie, his pet gecko, and the overly-helpful new girl in class, we’ll see if Eddie’s final class presentation is a success – or will his basketball dreams be dashed forever?

April 19, 20, 11am – PANTO U.S.A. presents The Jungle Book. Join Mowgli and his pals for an adventure of learning, growth, and fun, in this new production packed with original modern songs.