Apartment/Multifamily Security Solutions in Katy, Texas

For those moving to Texas for the first time, or perhaps merely changing city or neighborhood, security and peace of mind are definitely near the top of the list of priorities. Katy, which forms the western part of the greater Houston metropolitan area has one of the highest crime rates in the U.S. when compared to all municipalities regardless of size and rates at about 33 incidents per one thousand residents. Yet this is still considerably lower than Houston’s statistics. However, despite the crime rate, it’s a very family-oriented place with great schools, restaurants, parks, and shopping.

With property crime approximately 18% higher than the national average, security solutions for multifamily residences and apartments are a priority for renters moving to the area. Complex managers and owners deal with specific security challenges including crime and concealment that single-family homes may not experience. As a result, advanced security strategies are necessary to safeguard residents and their property 24/7.

Available Security Solutions

The Greater Houston area offers multiple security strategies and solutions for contrasting crime and undesirable behavior within multi-family residential complexes.

Security Cameras for Video Monitoring

Residential buildings are equipped to monitor who enters or exits buildings as well as undesirable behavior within the premises to facilitate swift intervention by security personnel. Video feed also serves as documentation of illegal behavior. Video monitoring may include IP, analog CCTV, and even infrared sensors for low-light conditions.

Temperature detection cameras are also an option and aid in detecting not only high-risk visitors but fires as well, sending an alert to authorities instantaneously. Security cameras can also integrate cloud-based access control.

Access Control Systems

Cards, fobs, or digital credential readers are installed to permit only authorized persons to enter apartment complexes. Access control can be integrated into video camera systems to permit monitoring in real-time.

Apartment Intercom Systems

Quality residential complex multi-tenant intercom systems permit residents to interact with delivery people, visitors, repairmen, or anyone who needs access to the property for specific reasons. An intercom system is just one line of defense to prohibit undesirable or dangerous individuals from entering the property.

Alarm Systems

In the event of break-ins, a lock alone may not be sufficient. Sensors and alarm systems alert authorities immediately and are compatible with third-party security solutions.

Parking Lot Security

Parking lot or garage security systems impede unwanted persons from entering a residential complex and render authorized entering and exiting convenient and quick.

Live Surveillance Guards

Live security professionals are present on the premises to monitor access points and intervene instantly.

Environmental Sensor Monitoring

Sensor monitoring is available for the detection of environmental risks such as equipment tampering, overheating, power outages, HVAC system issues, leaks, or flooding.

Smart Locks

Eliminating keys can prevent issues stemming from lost or stolen keys and prevent lockouts.

Worries can be set aside, as the great state of Texas makes a variety of security strategies and solutions available for the protection of your family and property in apartment complexes or multifamily residences.