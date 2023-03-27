Say, you love Europe so much that it’s long been your dream to buy a property there. Once your plans are in motion, there’s that dilemma about where precisely that second home will be in Europe. Europe is a beautiful continent by itself, with each country offering something unique. But, unless you can easily buy many different homes across various locations, you’ll have to learn how to choose wisely.

If you are experiencing that dilemma, you’ve come to the right place. This article will give you a potential list of the best choices for a second home in Europe. While you’ll have to give a heavy weight of importance to your personal preference, there are countries in Europe that consistently top the list of best places to buy homes in. These are ranked according to livability, cost of living, access to amenities, healthcare, good education, and safety, to name a few.

Real estate experts reveal that the best places to buy a second home in Europe are the following:

Dublin, Ireland

Visiting Ireland for a holiday is a dream for many. But, to make it even better, why not buy a second home there? If you love Dublin for its sights, culture, and overall atmosphere, purchasing a vacation home in Dublin makes a lot of sense. You can compare this to Houston, Boston, and Washington, D.C. in the USA, for its mix of everything you could be looking for in a destination.

Here are many reasons why you should consider Ireland your second home:

The availability of good schools

Its high livability rates with low crime rates and good healthcare

An overall forward-thinking society

Beyond all the fun and enjoyment, Ireland is a prosperous country with the highest per capita incomes. This means two things: on the upside, it points to the idea that buying property in Ireland is a lucrative venture. However, the prices are up, so this is also one that takes quite an investment. Read up on the best Dublin property investment locations to specifically know where to anchor your real estate investments.

Limassol, Cyprus

Earning the accolade of Europe’s sunniest island is Limassol, Cyprus. So, if you love the sun and the beach, this summer house on this island is best for you. Anyone who has once been to Limassol for a holiday will find themselves itching to come back. Its paradise-like atmosphere makes it unsurprising how there’s quite a high demand for properties in the area.

Limassol is where you’ll experience a cosmopolitan lifestyle and have that perfect mix of old-world charm. There’s the acclaimed Limassol Marina, for starters. With a second home in Limassol, you can now frequent its quaint shops, boutiques, local restaurants, and the beautiful view of the coastline.

St. Emilion, France

When you think of France, one of the first big cities that come to mind is Paris. It is, after all, the capital. But, if you don’t fancy the expensive and busy city life, a stunning little village, St. Emilion, is a top favored choice.

First, imagine how awesome it is to live in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Picture walking through cobbled streets and incredible views. If you love croissants, you’ll have lots of those—and the best ones—in St. Emilion.

But don’t think you’ll be short on activities just cause you’re in a small town. The beach is just an hour and a half away. In winter, the slopes are two hours away. And, for the rest of the year? There’s good food, jazz clubs, music, tours, and everything you’ll be itching to experience in the South of France.

Lagos, Portugal

Portugal is known to be one of the cheapest countries in Europe. So, it’s not surprising how it’s on this list. Among the many beautiful towns and cities, Lagos in the Algarve region reigns supreme. Many tourists visit to relax by the beach, play golf, bask in the sun, and enjoy the Spanish tapas’ way of life. With a second home, now you can make it your second way of life, too.

Paris, France

What’s a list of the best places in Europe to buy a second home without Paris being mentioned? Being one of the most traveled destinations in Europe, Paris is also one of the best to live in. That is, of course, given that you love the city and don’t mind its hustle and bustle. Netflix’s Emily In Paris has glorified the city of love even more, offering more than just lights, love, and food, but also great career opportunities.

If you’re keen on this, it’s time to brush up on that French and start looking for apartments. The only downside is Paris is quite expensive, so you’ll have to be ready for a shift in your budget.

A Step Closer To Being A Homeowner In Europe

The list above holds only a few of the best locations to purchase a second home in Europe. Don’t take this as exhaustive, as some you might not have in mind on this list. Take this as a starting point where you can compare and check whether or not the places you have in mind are as viable as the ones on the list. More than anything else, your choice should make you happy. With such a significant investment as a second home, you must be sure it will always feel like a good buy.