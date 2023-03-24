Soccer Playoff Schedules Set

By Terry Carter,

The soccer postseason has returned, and once again, Katy ISD teams are among the favorites to reach and perhaps win the Region III tournaments.

Seven Lakes captured the boys’ and girls’ District 19-6A titles. In the girls’ league, Seven Lakes finished first, Tompkins second, Jordan third and Cinco Ranch fourth.

In the boys’ division, Seven Lakes won, Paetow finished second, Cinco Ranch third and Jordan fourth. The Spartans (21-1-1, 15-0-1) are favored to lead the postseason favorites back to the Region III-6A tournament where Seven Lakes earned its first state tournament berth in 2022.

Soccer Girls Playoffs are all set for tonight:

Elkins vs Jordan @ 5:30 pm (Mercer Stadium)

@ 5:30 pm (Mercer Stadium) Ridge Point vs Cinco Ranch @ 6 pm (Clements HS)

@ 6 pm (Clements HS) Tompkins vs Clements @ 7:30 pm (Mercer Stadium)

@ 7:30 pm (Mercer Stadium) Seven Lakes vs George Ranch @ 7:30 pm (Legacy Stadium)

Soccer Boys Playoffs will also be played on Friday (tonight):