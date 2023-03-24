Regional Rivals Could Collide Early Again

By Terry Carter,

Based on recent history, the girls’ Region III-6A championship may be decided by April — not on April 8 as the playoff schedule suggests.

No offense to the other talented teams in the region, but it’s likely be deja vu all over again. Thank you, Yogi Berra.

Soccer fans are gnashing their feet again as they did in 2022 when regional favorites met in a quarterfinal clash.

In that year, two state-ranked teams, Seven Lakes and Ridge Point, met in a regional quarterfinal. The same two squads are favored again this postseason. The 2022 match featured two of the best goalkeepers in Texas, and the ranked rivals combined for only two losses prior to that do-or-die playoff battle.

In a brutal war for supremacy, Seven Lakes and Ridge Point battled to a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtime periods. Only in the shootout did either team score, and Ridge Point score, 5-4, after a 0-0 score.

In 2022 Ridge Point finished the season 26-1, winning the Region III title and falling to Rockwall, 4-2, in the state semifinals. The Region III champs allowed eight goals all season in 27 matches, including four to Rockwall. And they scored 122 goals last season.

Seven Lakes completed its 2022 season 16-3-2 — and still hungry for the regional crown. Led by junior goalkeeper Maddie Rich, the Lady Spartans allowed only four goals in 21 matches. But the stingy defense wasn’t enough last spring compared to 56 goals scored as other elite teams scored more than 100 goals.

This season the Lady Spartans are 20-0-2, including a 14-0-2 district mark. Rich and team have allowed only three goals, and the offense has nearly doubled its production with 90 goals in 22 matches currently.

The 2023 Ridge Point squad (18-0-5) has scored 108 goals and permitted five this season. The Lady Panthers open bi-district playoffs against Cinco Ranch today at 6 p.m. Seven Lakes opens with George Ranch at Legacy tonight at 7:30 p.m.

If both squads win and capture area wins, the regional rivalry will be renewed next weekend. Watch for it! The Lady Spartans will certainly be motivated to face Ridge Point again after 100 minutes of dominant, defensive and scoreless play last spring.