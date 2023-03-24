Katy ISD to Host “Breakfast of Champions” Volunteer Celebration

Photo Caption: Katy ISD Partners in Education will celebrate district volunteers on April 28th at the Merrell Center.

Katy ISD Volunteers in Public Schools Breakfast April 28th

Katy ISD’s Volunteer in Public Schools (VIPS) Celebration Breakfast will be held in the Leonard Merrell Center Arena on Friday, April 28 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hosted by Katy ISD Partners in Education and its VIPS Executive Board, the event honors and celebrates the school district volunteers who give the gift of their time and talents to Katy ISD students and teachers. This year will feature Major League Baseball veteran, Houston Astros TV color analyst and Katy ISD Dad, Geoff Blum as well as entertainment from students across the district.