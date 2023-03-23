Safe And Effective Equipment For Maximum Protection

Employers must take measures to keep their workers safe. These individuals must know the safety risks most commonly seen in the industry and what measures to put into place to mitigate these risks. Personal protective equipment is one way to keep employees safe.

However, personal protective equipment is only beneficial if it is used properly and works as intended. The employer must maintain this equipment and assess it regularly to ensure it offers the necessary level of protection. If new equipment is needed, Mira Safety offers a line of items designed to safeguard employees. What types of protection are currently seen in the workplace?

Respiratory Protection

Respiratory protective devices fall into two basic categories. These devices either purify the air or supply oxygen to workers as they go about their tasks. Air purifying devices include dust masks, gas filters, particulate filters, and gas/particulate filters. The type of device a worker should use depends on the contaminants they are exposed to while working.

Airline respirators and self-contained breathing apparatuses are two types of devices that supply oxygen to workers. The workers must be properly trained in the use of this equipment to ensure their safety. To work properly, the device must provide a good facial seal. Any facial hair, eyeglasses, and facial irregularities may prevent a proper seal. Employees must test the devices to ensure they fit properly.

Eye and Ear Protection

The eyes and ears must remain protected in certain work environments. Eye protection may include goggles, a welding helmet, a face shield, or safety spectacles. When choosing eye protection, consider the nature of the work, the user’s visual requirements when completing work duties, the wearer’s eyesight, and their personal preference.

The eyes are very fragile and complex. Over 600 people each day suffer an eye injury when working. This includes individuals across the globe. With the right eye protection, this number can decrease drastically.

A person must also protect their hearing while working. This may be done with the help of several devices. One person might benefit from using earplugs, while another person needs earmuffs or a helmet. When choosing, consider how much noise the device can muffle, the fit of the device, and how it works together with protective eyewear.

Head Protection

Helmets protect the head from injury. However, they can only do so when they are designed for the environment in which they will be used. Safety helmets, sun hats, and wet weather helmets are three common options.

Safety helmets protect the head from falling objects and should be worn by those who may strike their head on a fixed object. In addition, they are good for workers who may come into contact with an electrical hazard while completing their job duties. Sun hats and wet weather hats are needed by those who are exposed to the elements when working.

Consider investing in accessories to be used with these hats and helmets. This may include adjustable straps and sweatbands. Speak to the employees to determine which accessories they feel might be of most benefit to them.

These are only a few of the many personal protective equipment options offered today. Other items are available, such as hand and foot protection. Learn which items will benefit workers most and invest in those items. The cost of this equipment is significantly less than the cost of a worker’s compensation claim, so employers should ensure their workers always have the correct gear available.