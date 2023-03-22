What to Know Before Purchasing a Record Player

Vinyl has come back in popularity. Even though you can find nearly any song on music streaming services, the nostalgia of owning records means there are plenty of players on the market. There are plenty of things to consider when purchasing a player today, and understanding these factors will help you make the best decision so you can enjoy the device for many years.

Figure Out How Much You Want to Spend

Many times, you get what you pay for, and the same is true of record players. Some are very budget-friendly, and others tend to be more high-end. Your needs and budget determine how much you can afford to drop. If possible, consider avoiding used players and opt for new, as they might need expensive repairs later, or the sound might not be as good. Even if a higher-end model is not in your budget right now, there may be ways of making it more affordable. You could take out a personal loan to cover the cost and to get your finances in order. If you are thinking of going this route, you can review a guide with more information on how personal loans work.

Understand Speed and Size

Both speed and size are important when it comes to vinyl. Records rotate on turntables, but they can rotate at different speeds, which is measured in revolutions per minute. The size of the record determines the speed it rotates at. It’s a good idea to find a player that allows you to change the speed. That way, a collection with different size records will still play. Generally, record players work with seven-inch records and 12-inch records, but not every one will play a 10-inch one.

Understand How They Work

Record players are relatively simple to use. Each record has grooves in it, and there are small ridges within these grooves. These cause the needle to vibrate, creating the sound. However, you can’t hear the vibrations from the needle by itself. There is also an amplifier so you can hear the sounds. Using a player only requires you to put a record on the turntable. It’s important to hold the record by the edges, which keeps the main portion free of grease and dust from your fingers. To get it set up, lift the tonearm with the needle. Make sure you don’t accidentally drag the needle across the record, which could cause scratches. Put it at the edge and wait for the music to begin.

Know the Difference Between Automatic and Manual

Choosing between automatic and manual depends on individual preferences. A manual model gives you more control over moving the tonearm, but it requires a steady head. If you would like this to be set for you, you can choose an automatic model. If you can’t decide, you could also go for a semi-automatic model. With these, you will put the needle where you want it, but the player will remove it at the end of the music. If you are new to vinyl, you may want to start with automatic and upgrade once you have more confidence in your knowledge.

Learn about Maintenance and Upgrades

At some point, you will likely need to repair your player. But if you purchase a modern, newer one, this should not happen too frequently. When deciding on the right model, you will want to research how much replacement tonearms, turntables, and needles cost. Plus, many vinyl lovers upgrade some of the components throughout their ownership. If you started with a higher-end model to begin with, you will likely need to replace the parts more often, so you still get the same quality of sound.

Decide Where to Put It

The space you put your player should be in an area where you can enjoy the music. Many times, a record player becomes the focal point of a room, so you could put it in a family room or living room. Keeping it pulled out from the wall a little will help the sound reverberate throughout the room better. Practically speaking, you should also put it on a stable surface. Because it vibrates as it plays, there could be humming noises if it is on a surface where it can move.