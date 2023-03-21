Brookshire Convention Center Ready for Community Use

Tom Behrens

Remodel/reconstruction of the Brookshire Convention Center was reported in February as nearing completion. Bathroom fixtures and countertops were being installed, with some “Punch List Items” still needing to be completed.

Jeremiah Hill, City of Brookshire, Alderman Position 5, commented on the construction as it advanced to completion.

“Most of the demolition was completed in week two, and the plumbing crew was on stie demolishing concrete floor for relocation of water and plumbing lines.”

Week 5: All painting completed, new countertops framed in and tile work completed. Main roof was repaired and sealed. The decorate lower roof had leaking issues and will have to be replaced.

In week 8 last of trim work completed and dance floor refinishing was completed. Exterior work was initiated.

“We are excited welcome to welcome everyone back to your Convention Center,” said Hill. Venus Construction of Katy completed the remodeling and construction work.

Photos courtesy of City of Brookshire and Venus Construction.