Medical Marijuana for Multiple Sclerosis: An Overview of the Research

Multiple sclerosis is a severe disease. It damages the central nervous system. It can cause symptoms such as loss of balance, muscle weakness, and vision problems. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Multiple sclerosis affects about 400,000 Americans. In fact, MS is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults. The disease can cause weakness, numbness, blurred vision. Sometimes it causes severe fatigue, dizziness and even difficulty walking. So severe that patients may need a wheelchair. They also experience memory loss, cognitive impairment (thinking problems), bladder problems, and other health problems.

There is no cure for Multiple sclerosis. But treatment can help manage symptoms. Also it can prevent further damage to the nervous system.

Marijuana has shown some benefits for other conditions affecting the central nervous system. That is true for epilepsy, some people with MS turn to medical marijuana to treat their symptoms or relieve pain.

Currently, there is no cure for MS, but medical marijuana is used to relieve symptoms. How it helps treat symptoms such as muscle spasms, pain and cognitive problems? Here we will discuss why medical marijuana is so helpful for people with multiple sclerosis.

What is Medical Marijuana?

The marijuana plant contains over 100 different compounds called cannabinoids. Each has unique properties and potential medical benefits. Cannabis can be processed into two main chemical forms: THC and CBD.

The Research on Medical Marijuana for MS

Several studies have investigated the use of medical marijuana for MS, and the results have been generally positive. For example, a 2017 review of clinical trials found that medical marijuana can help to reduce muscle spasms and pain in MS patients.

Another study published in the Journal of Neurology in 2012 found that medical marijuana can improve spasticity, tremors, and bladder function in MS patients. The study also reported that patients experienced an improvement in sleep quality and a reduction in pain.

More recently, a 2020 study published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research found that medical marijuana can help to reduce pain and improve sleep in MS patients.

We think that large-scale studies are still needed to determine its long-term effectiveness. Although medical marijuana holds promise as a treatment for MS.

The potential benefits of medical marijuana for MS patients include:

Pain relief: Medical marijuana may help to reduce pain associated with MS, including muscle spasms and neuropathic pain.

Reduction in muscle spasms: THC has been found to have muscle relaxant properties, which can help to reduce spasms in MS patients.

Improvement in sleep quality: Medical marijuana may help to improve sleep quality in MS patients, which can be disrupted due to MS symptoms.

Reduction in anxiety and depression: Medical marijuana has been found to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, which can help to improve the mental health of Multiple Sclerosis patients.

Conclusion

In conclusion, medical marijuana may be a promising treatment option for MS patients, particularly for reducing muscle spasticity and pain. However, more research is needed to fully understand its effects on MS symptoms and to develop standardized dosing and administration methods. Patients with Multiple Sclerosis should consult with their physician. If your doctor does not give any contraindications, then you could try this out. That must be done to determine if medical marijuana is an appropriate treatment option for them. As well as any risks and benefits associated with its use.