How to Scrape Web Data Without Negative Consequences

Nowadays, numerous enterprises worldwide resort to extracting data from websites to meet corporate needs. And official stats confirm that. E.g., GlobalNewswire claims that the world’s web scraping software market was about $420 mln in 2019. Moreover, this value is going to reach 1.73 bln by 2030.

Experts recommend using the services of reputable data mining companies (for example, Nannostomus) solely, though. Otherwise, entrepreneurs risk gaining trouble with the law. This is because scraping data from websites has to be done according to certain international directives and generally accepted ethical rules. Let’s learn more about this.

What Should Web Scrapers Keep in Their Minds?

Initially, selecting URLs from which you may get needed information is necessary. Make sure that this data doesn’t contain private details (for instance, phone numbers, birth dates, addresses, etc.), as such database processing is prohibited in most cases. However, personal information can sometimes be used for non-public analysis. So, it’s better to consult with professionals before extracting private details.

Tips on Proper Web Data Mining

Scrapers should carefully check the online platforms’ robots.txt. The latter mentions the prohibited site areas. Also, you need to do the following things:

view data protection agreements (especially if this is about clickwrap contracts);

learn local laws protecting web information in a certain country or region;

check if a web scraping bot is configured to mine only the target and allowed data.

Remember, collecting forbidden information may be fraught with criminal liability in some cases. That’s why the specified operation requires only a professional approach to perform it.

Try Not to Crash the Website

Hefty online platforms, such as eBay or Walmart, are usually able to deal with huge traffic. So, typically, you may safely extract information from similar sites with any frequency of HTTP requests. This is far not true for smaller websites, though. Such sites can be brought down because of numerous queries. That’s widely known as DDoS attacks. Hackers worldwide frequently use the mentioned trick to disrupt websites.

Under Cloudflare, the number of random DDoS attacks increased by 67% in 2022. And some experts believe that this percentage includes plenty of incorrectly held web data scraping cases. Thus, don’t mine information too aggressively.

Ethical Web Data Extraction and Usage

Specialists recommend following the next common rules when employing the mined information:

paraphrase extracted text blocks;

take data only from online platforms that aren’t related to your industry;

note the source of the mentioned information;

take strictly necessary data from the extracted content.

Such plain rules would help you avoid website blocking and copyright-related problems.

Bottom Line

Web information mining is an incredibly helpful service for businesses. However, you should follow the subsequent recommendations when scraping data from websites:

don’t mine private information or consult with experts before such details extraction;

carefully learn and strictly follow local as well as international laws on online data usage;

don’t extract information too aggressively so that not to crash the website;

use the mined content ethically.

And, of course, hire solely trustworthy IT specialists (e.g., at nannostomus.com) for them to extract web data. This will assist in avoiding numerous issues with the law.