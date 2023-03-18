Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2024 The Premier Leadership Program in Fort Bend County

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s, Fort Bend Leadership Forum, is excited to announce we have launched our application and are accepting applicants for the Class of 2024. Our generous Title Sponsor for the Class of 2024 is Audi Sugar Land – A Sewell Company. With limited spots, this unique program fills up quickly and the early registration discount deadline is April 28, 2023.

As the premier leadership development program in the region, Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow. Class members represent business, labor, religion, government, minority groups, and civic organizations. Leadership Forum is made possible through the support of past graduates and organizations.

Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a dynamic, ten-month program, August through May starting off with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, education, economic development/infrastructure, health and social services, municipal/county government, and a two-day trip to Austin for the state government session. In addition, the class visits Washington, D.C. for a special three-day national government session. The program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

The genuine personal and professional relationships you will develop with your classmates will last a lifetime, and you will become a member of the 1,400+ alumni who have benefitted from this uniquely rewarding experience. To join the Class of 2024, please contact Rebekah Beltran with the Fort Bend Chamber at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

