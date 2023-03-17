The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business & Professional Division and Diversity Action Team is hosting “DOING MORE BUSINESS IN FORT BEND COUNTY.” Learn how to do business with the county, city, and school district. Attendees will learn how to use their Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) status to benefit their business. The panel discussion includes Jeanette Boleware, Fort Bend ISD, Kevin M. Coleman, City of Missouri City, and Kimberly Coronado, Fort Bend County. This event will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Karem Garcia at 281-566-2163 or karem@fortbendcc.org.

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.